Car parades link students, teachers

In an effort to keep the spirit of education alive, Carson Valley elementary schools have been hosting parades for students and teachers.

Gardnerville Elementary hosted a bicycle parade on March 31, while Meneley students enjoyed seeing their teachers drive by in a parade through the Ranchos on April 3 and again on Thursday.

“We did our first parade April 3,” Principal Blaine Spires said. The feedback we received was really heartwarming. Once we return from Spring Break, we will see about doing another one.”

The parade started at Meneley and then rolled through Dresslerville and finished off in Silver Ranch.

Spires said he and Vice Principal Cade Baligad feel the parades help connect teachers and students during these days of distance learning.

“Mr. Baligad and I decided it would be great to set one up so that we could connect with our students and families,” he said. “We have really missed our students during this time and we wanted them to see we are thinking about them, that we are here for them, and to spread some happiness. One of my teachers heard from a parent ‘I never thought I would miss teachers so much!’ That made us smile. We miss our students and miss being together as C.C. Meneley family.”

On Friday afternoon, Minden and Piñon Hills elementary schools held parades with a police escort, courtesy of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office school resource officers.

Schools across Douglas County have been closed since March 16.