Candlelight vigil for homicide victims Saturday

A candlelight vigil is being organized by community members 6-7 p.m. Saturday at Ranchos Aspen Park in memory of the two homicide victims killed in their homes, as well as three people who died in accidents on Saturday.

The vigil is just one of the resources Douglas County has for residents who may be overwhelmed by the events of the past week.

“Due to the recent tragic events in Douglas County, many people may be feeling grief, anxiety, and unsafe,” county spokeswoman Melissa Blosser said. “Douglas County is encouraging residents to reach out to support groups in the community to receive help, reassurance and comfort during this difficult time.”

Two women, who lived within a mile of one another, were slain in their home by an unknown subject. Douglas County detectives are investigating the deaths.

In addition to the two homicides, a Gardnerville woman was killed in an UTV wreck just hours after two Sparks men drowned at Topaz Lake.

Among the services Blosser listed are:

Douglas County Mobile Outreach Safety Team

The Douglas County Mobile Outreach Safety Team (MOST) is composed of a firefighter paramedic, a licensed clinical social worker, and a deputy sheriff to create a skilled intervention team to check up on local residents experiencing a crisis. The team will be increasing services to 2 days/per week with support from Douglas County Social Services. If you know or work with an individual that is in need of MOST, please make a referral to non-emergency dispatch (775) 782-5126. Tell dispatch you want to make a MOST referral and provide the following:

Douglas Center for Hope and Healing

They provide free grief support groups twice a month, home visits, grief backpacks and a resource library. They are also available to come and speak to your business or community event about coping with a tragic loss. Check out the Resources page on their website at: http://www.douglascenterforhopeandhealing.org.

There is great information on how to talk to your kids, what to say and what not to, and dealing with the loss of a loved one. If you are in need of our services you can reach out via their website, email or call us at (775)-450-0329.

Caring Neighbors

Trained Douglas County Sheriff's Office volunteers who have completed background checks, will be calling on senior clients who live in Douglas County. Each client can have a phone call once or twice a week or whichever frequency they wish. The client can also sign up for uniformed DCSO volunteers, male or female, to visit them briefly at their homes. If you would like this free service, or know of someone who would benefit from this program, please call Douglas County Social Services at (775)782-9825.

Parents Helping Each Other: Meets Mondays, 12:15PM-1:15PM at the Carson Valley United Methodist Church. Support for parents and caregivers of children with mental, emotional and physical disabilities. For more information please contact:

(775)-781-0935

PTSD Support Group: Meets on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month from 6:30PM-8:00PM at the Douglas County Community Center. The group is open to adults, 18 years or older, who have PTSD. For more information contact Suicide Prevention Network at: (775)-783-1510.

Women Connection with Women: Meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of every month at Suicide Prevention Network. For more information contact Suicide Prevention Network at: (775)-783-1510.

Douglas County Community and Senior Center

The Douglas County Community and Senior Center provides a place for Seniors and people of all ages to congregate and feel safe while connecting with other seniors. Lunch is served daily. You can read more about their programs here: https://communityservices.douglascountynv.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=12493164&pageId=13249915