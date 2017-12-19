Campbell leads Tigers past Vaqueros

Ashlynn Campbell scored 13 of her game-high 24 points in the first quarter to put the Douglas High girls basketball team on track to its 40-29 victory at Fernley on Monday night.

Campbell, a 5-foot-10 senior guard, converted one of her two 3-points in the opening quarter as Douglas (1-3 league, 4-6 overall) jumped out to a 13-11 lead against Fernley (3-0 Northern 3A, 5-3 overall). The Tigers scored nine unanswered points to turn a 15-14 deficit into a 23-15 lead in the second quarter.

The Vaqueros were led by Celeste Condie's 11 points.

Youth softball begins Online registration

Online registration is now being taken for the Carson Valley Fastpitch youth softball season in 2018.

Visit the organization's website — carsonvalleyfastpitch.com — to register players ages 4 to 14. A $10 per family discount is being offered to players who register online between now and Jan. 10.

Three dates have also been scheduled to register at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center: Jan. 23 from 6-8 p.m., Jan. 27 from noon-2 p.m. and Jan. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

The age divisions are 6U, 8U, 10U and 14U (ages 11-14). Eligibility in each division is based on a player's age as of Dec. 31, 2017.

New players must either upload copies of birth certificates online or bring copies along with payments to one of the registration dates.

Registration fees are $90 for players 4-6 years of age, $120 for 7-and-over with a maximum rate of $200 per family.

Coaches and sponsors are also needed for the 2018 season.

A redesigned 6U program has also been announced in which players drills and fundamentals will be taught in a small group setting.

All-star travel teams are being formed in the 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U divisions. Contact Joe Gooch at 530-210-1469 or gooch1469@hotmail.com for information about the travel teams.

Contact Patti Snyder at 265-6447 for information regarding the Carson Valley Fastpitch program.

Sports officials needed

Douglas County Parks and Recreation is looking for qualified officials for youth and adult sports.

Officials must be ages 16 and over and be willing to work nights and weekends and have a flexible schedule. Most games last approximately one hour. Candidates will receive training and certification for all sports. Previous officiating is preferred.

Call 782-5500 for information.

Flag football league sign-ups continue

Registration is underway for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department's adult flag football league season.

The deadline to register is Jan. 6 and the season begins on Jan. 14. The cost is $480 per team ($530 after Dec. 22).