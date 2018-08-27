California man in custody in motorhome chase

A fiery chase from Carson City to Gardnerville ended when a motor home collided with a historic building late Sunday night.

Alturas, Calif ., resident Christopher Debastiani, 46, was booked into jail on charges of assault on police, eluding, resisting, destruction of property, assault with a deadly weapon late on Sunday night.

According to the sheriff's office the 1997 Airstream motorhome was spotted driving without light on Highway 50 in South Lake Tahoe headed for Stateline.

Deputies tried to pull him over, but instead Debastiani increased his speed to 80 mph, and was swerving over the double yellow line on Highway 50.

Deputies placed spike strips at highways 395 and 50 in an effort to stop Debastiani, but he continued southbound on 395, shedding pieces of tire and trailing a shower of sparks.

Deputies tried the spike strips again at highways 88 and 395, but Debastiani drove around the roadblock, hopping the curb.

At one point, deputies aid he swerved toward two deputies on foot before continuing to Gardnerville.

Debastiani ran off the road and into the Ritchford stables at Highway 395 and Douglas Avenue.

When deputies pulled him from the motorhome, Debastiani struggled with them.

He was taken to Carson Valley Medical Center with minor injuries and booked.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.

Bail was set at $102,082 out of Tahoe Township Justice Court.