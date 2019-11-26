California closes passes today before impending storm

Ebbetts and Monitor passes in Alpine County and Sonora Pass in Mono County will be closed today for a winter storm forecast to drop 1-3 feet of snow in the mountains.

Ebbetts and Sonora passes are scheduled to close at noon, while Monitor closes at 1 p.m. Tioga Pass leading to the eastern entrance of Yosemite National Park remains closed.

The California Department of Transportation indicated it will be monitoring the weather this week and could require more road closures depending on the storm’s severity.

Forecasts are for 10 inches in Owens Valley.

Additionally, Caltrans will be closing the Crestview Safety Roadside Rest Area on Highway 395, seven miles north of Mammoth Lakes, for the winter season at noon. The closure is necessary due to the winter weather conditions in the forecast. The Crestview Rest Area will reopen to the traveling public in Spring 2020, weather permitting.