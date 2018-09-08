C.O.D Casino hosts car show

Come to the C.O.D. Car Show on today from 8 a.m. to, approximately, 2 p.m. for the last "Cruise for Food" of the season. Bring your vintage autos and trucks to show, or just come and enjoy checking them out. This monthly event benefits the Carson Valley Food Closet. Please help us reach our goal of 500 pounds of food donations. We have come close so far but this is our last chance to hit the mark this summer. There is no fee to enter a car or to attend. Free T-shirt for every car entered (while supplies last). There also will be crafters, a DJ, and a taco truck selling breakfast burritos, burgers, and more. C.O.D. offers everyone who attends $20 in free play. The casino is at 1593 Esmeralda in Minden. For more information, contact Eddie or Pat England at 775-265-5040.

The Carson Valley Community Food Closet, Inc., is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation as registered with the Nevada Secretary of State. Your donation may be tax deductible pursuant to the provisions of section 170.c.of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, 26 U.S.C.

Carson City Police Department presents Cops & Burgers at a Car Show

Special Olympics Nevada (SONV) prides itself on offering a wide variety of services to local athletes. Their fundraisers enable them to provide sports training and competition opportunities while giving athletes of all ability levels the chance to play and be part of a team. Skills like being a good teammate, winning with grace, and encouraging others are all things that carry over into a person's everyday life. SONV's presence is felt in our local schools where they bring special education students and general education students to the same playing field, promoting acceptance and respect for all.

From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today is an event benefitting the Special Olympics Nevada. If you're into hot rods, classic cars and everything in between, you can show off your pride and joy here. The registration fee is $15. All makes, models and years are welcome and awards will be presented in a variety of categories. There is no admission fee to see the show and the Cops & Burgers booth will be serving a grilled hamburger, bag of chips and a soda prepared by local Law Enforcement personnel for just $5. Max Casino is at 900 S Carson St. in Carson City. To register your car or if you have any questions, contact Officer Cloke, at anthonycloke01@gmail.com This is an event for the entire family to enjoy!