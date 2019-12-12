Wreaths Across America on Saturday

Two Carson Valley cemeteries are hosting ceremonies for National Wreaths Across America Day 9 a.m. Saturday.

Eastside Memorial is placing 350 wreaths on the graves of veterans residing there.

Main Street Gardnerville is hosting a Wreaths Across America event to honor veterans laid to rest at Garden Cemetery.

Main Street Gardnerville raised funds to provide all 218 Veterans with a wreathincluding a Civil War Veteran and members of the Washoe Tribe.

Local business professionals Ginger Easley with Re-Max and Kim Marcarelli at Sierra Pacific Mortgage donated a tent to help keep participants dry.

“Veterans are asked to sacrifice their family time and possibly their lives,” Marcarelli said. “It is an honor to support these men and woman who have made our freedom possible.”

“There are always challenges when organizing a new community event but within a short amount of time it became apparent the community support for our military is strong,” Main Street Executive Director Matt Bruback said. “I’d personally like to thank everyone who purchased a wreath and hope everyone can join us this Saturday.”