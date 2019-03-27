Woman named director of Chateau

Foothill resident Katie Nichols has been named executive director of Pegasus Senior Living's The Chateau of Gardnerville.

As director the Chateau will be one of three Pegasus' communities designated as learning sites.

"These communities will set the benchmark as a training facility and commitment to developing best practices within a geographical area," according to a letter to residents and their family members. "These learning sites will provide critically important involvement, not only with standard training procedures but also with a hands-on approach in the training of our leaders needed to prepare for regional oversight of our operations."

Nichols was executive director of Brookdale Senior Living before the transition to Pegasus.

She holds a bachelor's degree in health education from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Nichols has long experience in Carson Valley healthcare, including holding positions at both Carson Valley Medical Center and Barton Memorial Hospital.

A three-time winner of The Record-Courier's "Best Of" category for best assisted living and memory care, Brookdale Senior Living was renamed in November.

The community is located at 1655 Virginia Ranch Road. For more about it, visit http://www.pegasusseniorliving.com and click on communities.