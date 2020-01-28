Western clothing store opens in Gardnerville

It’s been a furniture store, a fishing store and a gun store, and most famously, the Lunar Embassy, but now the building at 1506 Main St., may have finally found its calling.

Circle S Western Market owner Bailey Schlag said the Gardnerville building’s Western façade was key in her decision to open her store there.

“It has this false Western front, so we took that and ran with it,” she said. “My husband I always dreamed about opening a Western store. It’s something we both can relate to and we’ve been patiently waiting for a place.”

The store opened the week before Christmas to take advantage of last-minute shopping before the holiday.

She said the response to the store’s opening has been very positive.

“Things are going great,” she said. “We’ve had a great response from people. We’re trying to incorporate as many local vendors as possible.”

The Western wear isn’t just for people, with a lot of the tack they sell made in Reno.

Bailey and husband Justin are newlyweds, in addition to being brand new business owners.

The couple wed in October after meeting on Bailey’s family ranch four years ago.

“My family has owned a ranch for 10 years with cows and horses, and then took a turn into farming for the last three years,” she said.

Justin grew up in Missouri and Nebraska where they were farmers. He works in the Valley putting up hay.

“This is our first venture,” she said. “It combines our love for ranching and farming and bringing it to our store. We don’t want to be like any other chain store. We stock what everyone we’ve worked with.

The couple lives in Gardnerville.

The store is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit circleswesternmarket.com or their page on Facebook.