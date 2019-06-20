Washoe Tribe gets grant for economic planning

A federal grant will help the Washoe Tribe conduct economic development planning efforts.

The Tribe is one of 47 communities included in the national program, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Nevada State Director Phil Cowee.

“Economic development expands beyond state borders,” Cowee said. “This project is a bi-state effort that we hope will benefit individual tribal members, the Washoe Tribe and the region.”

Economic planning is a major goal for the Tribe.

The assistance is being provided through the Rural Economic Development Innovation program, which provides free technical assistance for up to two years to help rural communities create and implement economic development plans.

Aid on the plan will be provided by the Rural Community Assistance Corp.

Chief Executive Officer Stanley Keasling said the organization is excited to be working with the Washoe Tribe in beginning an economic development planning process.

“Our work will focus on identifying the Tribe’s assets and how those assets can be used to spur local economic development,” Keasling said.