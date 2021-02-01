Virtual Bees-ness class set for Friday and Saturday

Bees were busy around hives in western Carson Valley last summer.

Kurt Hildebrand

The Nevada Beginning Farmer and Rancher program is buzzing with excitement to host a Beginning Beekeeping class via Zoom on February 5 and 6, 2021.

Douglas County Extension Educator Lindsay Chichester started a beekeeping program in Gardnerville in 2020 and currently has four hives that she is overwintering.

While face-to-face interaction is preferred, we decided it would be best for everyone to hold the meeting virtually, says Chichester.

Chichester is putting this class on in the hopes to help beekeepers make fewer mistakes through education, thus saving money on this investment . For those asking themselves, to bee or not to bee, this class will go through the ins and outs of beekeeping by offering more than 10 hours of instruction.

Joining Chichester is Del Barber, Ed.D. a multi-generational and certified Master Beekeeper who founded the Great Basin Beekeepers, Linda Groves who is a Master Beekeeper and a Master Gardener, as well as the owner and founder of the Bee Magic Building. Groves was a member of dedicated beekeepers who successfully made Carson City the first Bee City USA in 2018. Carol Bishop, Associate Professor and Extension Educator, will also be joining this buzz worthy lineup of presenters educating participants in agricultural economics and other enterprises to help beginning beekeepers evaluate the costs of beekeeping. Bishop has been teaching fiscal management and entrepreneurship to agricultural professionals and farmers and ranchers for the last twelve years. Integrated Pest Management Educator, presenter Kevin Burls specializes in native insects and currently focuses on pollinator health and integrated pest management on recreational lands. Burls holds a Ph.D. in Biology and is currently the treasurer or the Nevada Weed Management Association. Last, but definitely not least, owner and operator of Ogan Family Farm, Nancy Ogan will be presenting as well. Her family farm has managed 6-14 hives for the past 8 years and she continues to educate herself and others on the beekeeping craft through conferences, local groups and other farmers and homesteaders.

To sign-up for the Beginning Beekeeping class, please contact Lindsay Chichester or register at the link below.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beginning-beekeeping-beginning-farmer-and-rancher-development-program-tickets-137632619871