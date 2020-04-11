Unemployment web site going offline 11 hours for upgrade

The web site ui.nv.gov where tens of thousands of Nevadans have been encouraged to file for unemployment will be unavailable Saturday from 1 p.m. to midnight.

The site is being taken down to conduct system enhancements and implement the federal CARES Act, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

All unemployment insurance functions, including unemployment insurance filing will not be functional. Filers are encouraged to visit the site after midnight.

On Friday, finalized data from the state show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 79,285 regular initial claims for the week ending March 4, up 7,343 claims, or 10.2 percent compared to last week’s total of 71,942.

This is the second highest weekly total in state history. Through the week ending April 4, there have been 271,533 initial claims filed in 2020, this is 28,417 more than the state saw in the last two years combined.

Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing for unemployment insurance benefits, totaled 131,121 in the week, an increase of 72,323 claims from a week ago and the most in Nevada history. This week’s total broke the previous all-time high of 84,113 for the week ending May 20, 1989. Continued claims, which lag initial claims, will continue to rise in the coming weeks.