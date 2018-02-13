Tribune to serve Incline Village

Later this month the Tahoe Daily Tribune will take over covering Incline Village from the North Lake Tahoe Bonanza, which published for the final time Feb. 8, leadership at both publications recently announced.

On Feb. 16, the Tahoe Tribune, with new Incline Village news and content, will be delivered and distributed to the same locations as the North Lake Tahoe Bonanza, a weekly newspaper published on Thursdays.

As Tribune Publisher Rob Galloway explained, the change will mean expanded news in the Friday paper, which will continue to contain the same quality content covering South Shore along with content unique to Incline Village.

"I think it's important for our audience to know that this change won't really affect the content they're getting now," said Galloway, who will further explain the changes in a column that will be published in the Tribune on Saturday.

Additionally, the Sierra Sun in Truckee is repositioning to better serve the Truckee community, according to Ben Rogers, publisher of the Sun and Bonanza. The Sun will partner more with The Union, located in Grass Valley, to connect and improve the coverage of Nevada County and the region.

All of those publications are owned by Swift Communications, which also owns Lake Tahoe Action and other publications in the region.

Recommended Stories For You

These changes are being implemented after months of planning and community discussions.

"Over the last several months, we've been actively asking questions and listening to our community," Rogers said.

The Real Estate Weekly, Tahoe Magazine and other publications in North Lake Tahoe also will be moving to the Tahoe Tribune with no changes planned to their overall distribution or schedule.

Staff will continue reaching out to customers to go over the new options this transition will allow.

"With these changes, we'll continue to look for ways to deliver timely and unique content relevant to our readers in both print and online," Galloway said.

Readers are encouraged to contact Galloway at rgalloway@tahoedailytribune.com, or Rogers at brogers@sierrasun.com with questions or comments.

The Tribune publishes in print Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and daily online.