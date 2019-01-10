Tree man can help with dying trees

Gardnerville resident Ron Bell can be called the tree man.

Many in Northern Nevada may wonder why their trees are dying and Bell through his company, Happy Roots and Shoots, can help.

Bell evaluates the soil of trees to see how good it is. Bell evaluated the soil of a tree at the Carson City newspaper and it turned out the soil was adequate. Then the sample of the soil was mailed off to a lab to determine what needs to be done with the soil to maintain the tree's health.

Bell has a deep root injection of a custom blend of an ionic nutrient to help a tree's ability to develop new roots. The Ionic Micro Nutrient allows the tree to take in more nutrients.

Bell is also the distributor of Soil Savvy soil test kit which can be used for organic gardening.

Those interested in Bell's services can visit his website, HappyRootsAndShoots.com or call him at 775-600-8201.