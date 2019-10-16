The Chateau named Business of the Year

The individuals and organizations to be recognized at this year’s Community Recognition Awards Gala on Nov. 2 have been selected.

Chosen from the nominations submitted by the public, this year’s group is The Chateau at Gardnerville as Business of the Year, Rob Beltramo of the Washoe Tribe as Employee of the Year, the Aktion Club as Service Club of the Year, Between Horses and Humans as Nonprofit Organization of the Year, Kathy Hone as Volunteer of the Year and John Carne as Citizen of the Year.

In addition to the honorees above, Capt. Dan Britton, Investigator Ryan Young and Investigator Brandon Williamson will be recognized at the dinner. All three of the officers were nominated several times as potential employees of the year for their work in solving January’s homicide cases and the selection committee felt that their exemplary performance exceeded that title and voted them the special recognition.

The Chateau at Gardnerville was chosen not just for their success as a business but for their commitment to their residents, the residents’ families and the community. Rob Beltramo was chosen for his long list of accomplishments as the Tribe’s Planning Director and his dedication, enthusiasm and caring for colleagues and tribal members. The Aktion Club, which now numbers nearly 30 adults living with disabilities was selected for their hard work in fundraising and supporting numerous causes with the dollars they raise.

Between Horse and Humans was selected as Non-Profit of the Year from a number of worthy nominees for their success in helping children and young adults between 8-26 who are dealing with difficult life situations.

Kathy Hone will receive the Volunteer of the Year award for her years of work with several local and regional organizations, including the Nevada Cattlewomen, Trinity Lutheran Church, the Desert Research Institute and Sierra Lutheran High School. Finally, John Carne was chosen as Citizen of the Year for his tireless efforts to make the Douglas County Library’s Bookmobile a reality.

All will be honored at the CRA Gala at the Carson Valley Inn. Tickets for the event, which is co-sponsored by the Chamber and The Record-Courier, are $85 and can be purchased at the Chamber office, by calling the Chamber at 782-8144, or by visiting http://www.carsonvalleynv.org. The evening includes dinner, entertainment, a silent auction and the awards.