Texan wins $1.34 million at Harveys

Presidents’ Day Weekend came to a thrilling close for Dorothy Boone of Temple, Texas, as she hit the three-card poker progressive jackpot at Harveys Lake Tahoe on Monday resulting in a win of $1,340,518.

Dorothy had been playing for about an hour when she hit the progressive jackpot with a Royal Flush in Spades on the three-card poker table at Harveys. It was a first time Lake Tahoe visit for Boone and her husband, which almost didn’t happen as their group had originally planned to visit Laughlin.

Boone talked about using the money to “buy a new house” and take her grandkids to Disney World or Disneyland. Her reaction when the big jackpot hit was, “Huh… Really?!” and advised her friends and other players to always, “keep the faith.”

Caesars Entertainment recently introduced more ways to win with linked table games jackpots across the entire state of Nevada including blackjack, pai gow poker and poker derivatives.

These jackpots are currently linked across 13 Caesars properties and total more than 275 tables — making them the largest linked table network in the nation. Linked tables for pai gow, blackjack and poker derivatives can be found at Caesars Palace, Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, Harrah’s Las Vegas, Paris Las Vegas, Bally’s Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Flamingo Las Vegas, The Cromwell, The LINQ, Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, Harvey’s Lake Tahoe, Harrah’s Laughlin Casino & Hotel and Harrah’s Reno. With the largest network of linked tables, this allows for jackpots to grow quickly, reach high-dollar amounts and frequent payouts.

Caesars Entertainment has created more than 837 millionaires since 1987, spokesman John Packer said, with those player winnings fast approaching the $2 billion mark, the company has announced Millionaire Maker powered by Caesars Rewards, a celebration of these guests’ winnings and a promotion aimed at making even more millionaires.