Take out still going in Carson Valley
Fast-food restaurants with drive-throughs or whose business consists primarily of take-out or delivery are continuing to operate, as are the county’s delis.
Call to order, or find out whether take-out is being offered.
Gardnerville
Chicago Mikes 775-392-1638
El Aguila Real 775-884-9394
Overland Restaurant & Pub 775-392-1369
JT Basque Bar & Dining Room 775-782-2074
Jerry’s Grill 775-392-2889
Saku Sushi and Grill 775-782-3302
Pho Chop Stix 783-8888
Jasmine Thai Restaurant 317-848-8950
Gardnerville Ranchos
Carson Valley Country Club 265-3715
Jethro’s Oven and Grill 775-265-2215
Grill Next Door 775-265-8841
Philadelphia Seafood & Italian Cuisine 775-392-3370
CoComoes Catering 775-392-0404
Slice of Heaven 775-392-3851
Genoa
Genoa Country Store 775-782-5974
Genoa Station Bar & Grille 775-783-1599
The Pink House 775-392-4279
Sierra Chef 775-392-4417
Minden
Full Belly Deli 775-782-5430
Francisco’s Mexican Restaurant 775-782-6496
Louie’s Mandarin Gourmet 775-392-3664
El Agaveño 775-392-4136
Wild Horse Bar & Grill 775-782-7208
Fuentes Restaurant & Cantina 775-392-4265
Amerikan Ni Sushi 775-783-1112
Khristophers Ristorante & Bar 775-267-4809
Minden Meat and Deli 775-783-9999
Taildragger (775) 782-9500
Johnson Lane General Store (Pizza) 775-267-2265