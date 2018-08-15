Sunridge planning an event center

Sunridge Golf and Recreations is experiencing a major uptick in play and membership since last year, defying a national trend showing a die-off of the sport.

Golf play atÂ Sunridge Golf and Recreations, a more than 20-year-old golf course in Carson City, is up more than 30 percent since June of last year.

"The improvements we have made have been critical," said General Manager Ken Stotts. "I think our players and community really feel heard and word has gotten out that we are investing in the course and want to make sure we see it to its full potential."

Sunridge Golf and Recreations, which came under new ownership in February, is a 19-hole course on the southern edge of Carson City near the intersection of Jacks Valley Road and U.S. Route 395. Over the course of the last several months more than $500,000 has been invested into the course.

The course owners are constructing a year-round events tent expected to be complete by the end of August.

"More and more families are looking for an all-inclusive place to get married where their loved ones can play together by day and gather for a beautiful event at night," said Red Carpet Events & Design owner Karen Nichols. "With the gorgeous views of the Carson Valley and incredible outdoor spaces that Sunridge provides, I know this will be an outstanding location for any bride or event coordinator to create incredible experiences."

Recommended Stories For You

"I grew up in this area and I want to create more beautiful places for our community to come together and celebrate," said Dan Oster, new owner and regional real estate investor and commercial real estate broker.

For more information, visit http://www.sunridgegc.com.