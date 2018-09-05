Stateline posts biggest win in five years

Stateline's casinos posted their biggest win for a July in five years, raking in $29.9 million during the month.

That's the second biggest win for the casinos, which are the main source of gaming revenue in Douglas County, since 2013.

That year the casinos brought in $32.3 million. Prior to 2013, the last really big July was at the outset of the Great Recession when the casinos reported $40.7 million.

Last year's July brought in $23.8 million, one of the lowest totals in the last dozen years.

Meanwhile, East Fork and Carson City casinos were up .31 percent for the month to $9.5 million.

Taxable sales in Douglas County were up 19.5 percent for the last month of the fiscal year, which was also up 10 percent.

Douglas merchants brought in $78.5 million during June, and $780 million for the year.

A big contributor were the Stateline casinos which contribute under the category food services and drinking places, the county's largest.

That category brought in $16.28 million up 14.5 percent.

Amusement, gambling and recreation shot up 54.2 percent during the month up to $2.33 million. With $21 million for the year, the category nearly doubled at 92 percent.

General merchandise stores were up to $9.45 million, 4 percent up over the previous June. The category includes both Douglas Walmarts and the Target.

Motor vehicle and parts dealers were up 13.8 percent to $5.5 million, despite having only one small dealership in the county.

Building materials and garden equipment and supplies were up 2.3 percent to $4.2 million. Douglas County's building boomlet brought in $44.9 million, up 16.3 percent.

Merchant wholesalers of durable goods saw a 30.4 percent jump to $5.466 million for the month.

By far the largest category increase for the fiscal year was beverage and tobacco product manufacturing driven by the purchase of equipment for the Bently Heritage Distillery project.

According to the Nevada Department of Taxation, there were $23 million in taxable sales over the course of the year, up 915 percent from the prior fiscal year.

Douglas County is one of Nevada's counties that receives the same amount in sales tax from the state regardless of the amount of taxable sales in a given month.