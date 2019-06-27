Stateline casinos almost catch up to last year

Stateline gaming revenues got a bump in May to bring them up to almost even with the last year.

The casinos, which are the main source of Douglas County’s gaming revenue, brought in $20 million in May, up 11.5 percent from the same month last year.

The take for the 11 months of this fiscal year was $206.2 million, down .86 percent from last year’s $208 million, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

The state combines the gaming win for the East Fork Township and Carson City for reporting purposes.

Those casinos were flat with $9.8 million taken in during May. They’re up 2.2 percent for the year, hitting $101.3 million. To put that in perspective, just the Las Vegas Strip brought in $9.3 billion over the past 11 months, with $981.8 million coming in May.

Jobless figures for Douglas County remained stable at 3.9 percent for May, with two people joining the ranks of the unemployed.

Both the labor pool and the number of employed workers expanded during May, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

State figures reveal the number of employed increased by 150 workers, while the labor pool went up to 152. The number of jobless workers was at 890 for the month.

Unemployment numbers do not reflect those whose benefits have run out or who have stopped looking for work.

The county’s jobless rate dropped to 3.9 percent for the first time in June 2018 and has bounced between that number and 5 percent over the last year.

Douglas County’s jobless rate peaked in December 2010 at 15.7 percent. That month there were 3,470 jobless and 18,580 employed workers.