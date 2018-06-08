Starbucks plant unveils expansion ahead of schedule

Exactly one year to the day that the Starbucks Distribution Center and Roasting Plant broke ground on its expansion, the ribbon was cut in celebration of the completed project.

The addition of 710,000 square feet brought the total size of the distribution center, located near the Minden-Tahoe Airport, to 895,000 square feet.

The expansion consolidated two offsite warehouses in Reno, and many workers from those sites were relocated to positions at the Douglas center.

Manager of Communications and Engagement Alisa Carroll said the expansion will bring 120 new Starbucks jobs to the Carson Valley plant, bringing the total to approximately 550 employees.

It is 100 percent zero landfill, she said, and waste will be recycled or sent to a digesting center in Sacramento.

The project was finished ahead of schedule and under budget, which allowed the construction team to present a check back to Starbucks in the amount of $275,000.

Recommended Stories For You

In attendance for the ribbon cutting ceremony were local Starbucks partners, warehouse workers, construction teams, and Starbucks corporate leaders, who came to celebrate the achievement of the completed project, which serves California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, and parts of the Asia Pacific.

"If anyone remembers when we built our first off-site facility eight years ago, it was in a 20,000 square foot building across the street," said Todd McCullough, director of distribution. "I think we outgrew that in about a year. Now that we can consolidate to this location, its going to affect transportation, environmental impact, we're taking trucks off the road, so it's a great accomplishment for everyone."

Tours were given to partners and community members alike after the ribbon cutting, and goodie bags were available for attendees after the event.

In 2014, the Carson Valley Roasting Plant was also the site of the Starbucks Inclusion Academy launch, in which a six-week training program was offered to people with disabilities. This year, the Academy partnered with local Starbucks store managers and district managers to provide retail and barista basics training, said Carroll.

The Starbucks Carson Valley Roasting Plant opened in March 2003. At the time it was the third roasting plant in the United States.