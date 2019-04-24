Sperry named Main Street volunteer of the year

Main Street Gardnerville recognized the efforts of its volunteers and businesses on Tuesday.

"We appreciate the opportunity to acknowledge the volunteers and businesses that help improve the Main Street Gardnerville district." said Executive Director Debbi Lehr. "All of us at Main Street Gardnerville thank the people who took the time to submit nominations and amazing nominees for their boundless commitment and passion to giving back — making Gardnerville the vibrant and caring community that it is today."

The volunteer of the year award was presented to Kim Sperry in recognition of her leadership and efforts in addressing and raising awareness about Main Street's mission.

"The proof is in the numbers of the events she touched," Lehr said. "Under her leadership Main Street Gardnerville combined three fall events into one fall festival event that was extremely successful. Her assistance and devout dedication were also apparent at every event as she stepped in wherever she was needed. What is amazing is how the efforts of one particular person can truly make a difference in heading up a committee."

Sperry volunteered at Main Street Gardnerville upon moving back to the area in 2017, and joined the board and took a chairmanship.

"In addition to all of this, Kim has been deeply invested and involved in the new social media advertising that seemed to boost all of the event numbers," according to multiple nominations. "Kim strived to utilize every available 'pulpit' in her efforts to raise awareness about Main Street Gardnerville. She hit the streets more than once spreading the word of an upcoming event presenting every member and business with a face-to-face experience while promoting Main Street Gardnerville events."

Recommended Stories For You

This year Cheshire Antiques and Joyce's Fine Jewelry were honored for their outstanding storefronts.

"It is so important in a community shopping area to draw the attention of the shopper in by enticing them with beautiful clean and always changing storefronts." said Lehr. "What else brings residents and visitors alike to our district? Well, great new businesses of course" like Main Street Baking Co. who was named best new business.

"They definitely filled a huge void in our market for a hometown bakery," Lehr said.

The business of the year award was shared by two entrepreneurs in Gardnerville who give back by volunteering for Main Street Gardnerville in their spare time. Both Brown Bear Designs and Associates and This & That Marketplace came onto the Gardnerville scene in the past two years.

"With businesses like these and all of the members of Main Street Gardnerville, it makes my job so enjoyable," Lehr said.