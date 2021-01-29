South Shore transportation site includes road conditions, traffic cameras

A Douglas County snowplow makes its way to the next job on Thursday morning.

Kurt Hildebrand

Anyone traveling over the Sierra, who’s looking for an additional resource on road conditions can heck out the webcams at the at the South Shore Transportation Management Association’s recently launched website.

The site, located at https://ss-tma.org/traffic-and-project-updates/ includes webcams located at Meyers, Echo Summit, Echo Lake and Twin Bridges embedded to offer easy access to weather and road visuals.

Website users can find highway and construction project information quickly with links to Caltrans Quick Map and NV Roads, and the page also links to Tahoe Roads for chain control and traffic control updates.

“The newly revitalized SSTMA board of directors continues to look for ways to help our community get valuable information on weather, road conditions, traffic and transit,” said Association Chairman Steve Teshara. “Our goal is to be a one-stop resource to help our residents and visitors move safely and easily through the south shore.”

Communications Chairman Gavin Feiger emphasized the value of the SSTMA website, saying “storm systems like the one we are experiencing now demonstrates the importance of the SSTMA work and resources provided through the website. On the traffic and project page, we can all find what we need to plan our daily routes by understanding weather and project conditions.”

For more information, contact info@ss-tma.org or 775 588 2488.