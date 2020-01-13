Soon-to-be former Bealls hosts hiring Jan. 21

The Gardnerville Bealls, which is scheduled to become a Gordmans on March 17, is hiring.

Anyone interested in working at the Gardnerville store, located next to Grocery Outlet, should apply online at gordmans.com/careers and then visit a job fair set for 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 21. Walk-ins are welcome.

Gordmans is hiring for a variety of full-time, part-time and temporary positions, and offers competitive wages, they said. The retailer offers flexible work schedules in an energetic and engaging work environment. Positions, which vary by store location, include sales associate, stockroom associate and more.

Gordmans is part of the Stage community of stores. Stage is converting its Bealls and other department store name plates to Gordmans in 2020.

There are also openings at the Bealls located in Fallon.

Stage stores operates 611 stores under a variety of nameplates and 158 Gordmans.