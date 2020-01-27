Smith Valley bovine takes top prize

Star White Diamonds 90E1 ET, owned by Smith Valley resident Adrianna Figone, captured Reserve Grand Champion Beefbuilder/Percentage Female in the National Braunvieh Show at the 2020 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo on Jan. 21. The 2020 Show is hosting exhibitors from across North and South America competing for awards and nearly $6,050 in dvision premiums.

Of the nearly 35,000 entries at the nation’s longest-running livestock show, the open division provides stockmen from across the nation with the opportunity to present their livestock on a truly international stage, as entries represented the United States, six Canadian provinces, Mexico, and Venezuela.

“The Stock Show has become a gathering place for the finest livestock in the world,” said Stock Show President and General Manager Brad Barnes. “We are committed to seeing that grow and providing a one-of-a-kind experience to our exhibitors when it comes to quality competition and pure Texas hospitality.”

Livestock sales during the Show are also an important aspect of the event, with 17 auctions culminating in nearly $8.5 million in sales in 2019.