Shredding in Minden subsequent Saturdays

A paper-shredding event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the CalNeva Reality parking lot, hosted by Douglas County Records Management and the Sierra Chapter of the Association of Records Managers and Administrators.

Shredding is free, but they’re also collecting donations for the Suicide Prevention Network.

Unbound paper and electronics are accepted, but no plastic or CRT televisions. The even is sponsored by Computer Corps and Iron Mountain, in addition to CalNeva Reality, 1691 Highway 395, Minden.

A second shredding event in Minden 1-3 p.m. Sept. 19 is being sponsored by DeBug Computers. The company is hosting an earlier event 10 a.m. to noon in Carson City.

The event is free of charge and is designed to help protect against identity theft by shredding sensitive documents or obsolete computers and technology.

“Disposing electronic devices at landfills are often big targets of identity theft,” said DeBug Co-owner Keith Barham. “Sometimes disposal facilities don’t entirely demolish the hard drives on those devices. E-waste shredding guarantees sensitive information stored in those devices are destroyed completely.”

E-waste shredding also provides an economic benefit as fewer items are sent to the landfills. People are encouraged to bring old documents that have a signature, account number, social security number, medical or legal information. DeBug Computer cannot accept CRT monitors or old televisions at the event.

DeBug’s Minden site is located at 1560 Highway 395 North No. C. The Carson City site is located at 1817 N. Stewart St. No. 30. For more information about the event, visit debugcomputer.net.