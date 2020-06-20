Shoe Tree Brewery could celebrate Oktoberfest in Minden

One of Carson City’s most celebrated breweries is coming to Minden.

Shoe Tree Brewing Company received approval of a permit last week to go into the Ironwood Center.

Center owner Ben Johnson said the brewery will help his business.

“We wanted to bring something low key and fun to Carson Valley,” he said. “This makes the other businesses in Ironwood Center better.”

Shoe Tree co-owner Paul Young said they don’t plan on a lot of changes in the former restaurant location.

He said they are looking at a one 31-gallon barrel system to start.

“We are really excited to get moving,” he told planning commissioners. “We can’t wait to get to Douglas County.”

Young said he hopes to have the brewery running by the end of summer. While the bar and infrastructure can be done in a month or two, he said the brewers permit takes a little longer.

The brewery is scheduled to go before the Minden Town Board in July.

The Ironwood Center as built in the 1990s was envisioned to be the home of a grocery store and a food court.

A second small craft brewery in Gardnerville’s Anker Center is in the pre-application phase.