Senior Living donates to Wounded Warrior

As part of its mission to give back to the community it serves, Carson Valley Senior Living and Memory Care donated 50 percent of the community's total move-in fees from November and December 2018 to the Wounded Warrior Project. The amount totaled $3,750.

The Wounded Warrior Project is a charity and veterans service organization that offers a variety of programs, services and events for wounded veterans of the military actions following Sept. 11, 2001.

According to Carson Valley Senior Living Administrator Cher Haack, the donation aligns with the organization's mission of Caring People, Serving People, Improving Lives, both at Carson Valley and within the local community.

"The freedoms and opportunities we enjoy today are made possible by our veterans' service and sacrifice," said Haack. "The programs and services offered by Wounded Warriors help veterans heal, reconnect with the community, and start rebuilding their lives."

Carson Valley Senior Living is one of five Mission Senior Living communities. Each community selected a local veterans' organization to receive the donation and together the communities donated a total of $14,250.

"The people who live and work at our communities are cut from the same patriotic cloth. We are grateful to our nation's heroes, and want to support organizations that help improve veterans lives," said Darryl Fisher, president of Mission Senior Living. "Caring People, Serving People, Improving Lives is a mission that extends beyond our communities and into the neighborhoods we serve."

Carson Valley Senior Living and Memory Care, located at 1189 Kimmerling Road, Gardnerville, is operated by Mission Senior Living, an assisted living and memory care organization. For information, call 775-265-1400 or visit http://www.carsonvalleyseniorliving.net.