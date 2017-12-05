Sales up in September

A big jump in taxable sales during September put Douglas County merchants in a good spot going into the holiday shopping season.

The county's businesses reported $68 million in sales subject to sales tax during the month, according to figures released by the Nevada Department of Taxation.

That's an 8.9 percent increase over September 2016, and put the county's businesses ahead 7.2 percent for the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The county's largest category, food service and drinking places, posted a 5.5 percent increase during the month with $16.2 million. Much of that is raised in Stateline.

General merchandise stores, which include the two Walmarts and a Target, brought in $8.4 million, up 9.2 percent over the same month in 2016.

Merchant wholesalers of durable goods had a good September, rising to $4.1 million, up 11.7 percent over the same month in 2016. That brings the category to just about even with the prior year.

A mild month helped increase the sales of building materials, garden equipment and supplies, which posted $4 million, up 22 percent over the previous year. The first quarter ended with the category up 18.8 percent.

Douglas County doesn't generate enough sales tax to support itself and receives a guaranteed amount from the state.