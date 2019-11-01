Sales tax up a smidge for August

Taxable sales in Douglas County were up slightly over a percent in August, according to the Nevada Department of Taxation.

County merchants reported $73.5 million in taxable sales, up from $72.7 million in August 2018. That didn’t provide much help to the sales figures, which started the fiscal year in a hole. Between July and August taxable sales remain down 5.6 percent.

The county’s largest category, food services and drinking places were up 5.5 percent to $13.3 million in August. Accommodations, which is largely raised at Stateline, were up 11.6 percent to $4.5 million.

The second largest category, general merchandise stores, were up 5.6 percent to $9.8 million. That category includes both Walmarts and the Target in the county.

Building materials, garden equipment and supplies were down 7.8 percent to $4.6 million.

During the months of August, September and October, 25 single family dwelling building permits were issued.

Merchant wholesalers of durable goods, representing the county’s manufacturing sector took a 17.3 percent hit bringing in $4.2 million.

Motor vehicle parts and dealers were down 30.9 percent to $3.4 million.

Nevada guarantees Douglas County a certain level of tax support so it is not self-sustained.

Gaming numbers for September released on Wednesday show that the Stateline casinos were up 2.49 percent from September 2018. The chief source of Douglas County’s gaming revenue brought in $18.2 million during the month bringing its total for the year to $76.8 million. That’s up 3.21 percent.

Casinos in the East Fork Township and Carson City saw a 3.95 percent decrease in September, leaving them essentially flat for the year.