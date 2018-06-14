Sales numbers bubble with beverage manufacturing

A 14,355-percent increase in beverage and tobacco product manufacturing boosted taxable sales in Douglas County during the month of March.

Purchase of equipment for the Bently Heritage Distillery could have contributed to the sector posting $15.4 million in taxable sales. That sector brought in $106,569.

Progress on the distillery has been accelerating this year as workers put the finishing touches on the historic Minden Mill.

That drove taxable sales countywide up 34 percent to $78.5 million, according figures released by the Nevada Department of Taxation.

That's a $20 million increase over the same month in 2017.

As of the end of the third quarter, the county's merchants reported bringing in $578.9 million up 8.7 percent for the year.

Typically the county's largest sector, food services and drinking places, was up 10.6 percent for the month to $14.6 million. The Stateline casino corridor drives much of those sales.

General merchandise stores were up 5.2 percent to $8.1 million. Douglas County is home to two Walmarts and a Target. Groceries are not subject to sales tax in Nevada.

Merchant wholesalers of durable goods posted a 19.4 percent increase to $5.1 million.

Motor vehicle and parts dealers were down 16.1 percent to $3.8 million, while building materials were up 15.8 percent to $3.4 million.

Douglas County is home to only one small car dealership, but has many parts stores.

Stateline casinos saw a bump from the spring storms in the gaming win as well.

The casinos were up 12.61 percent from April 2017, with $14.9 million for the month.

So far the chief source of Douglas County's gaming revenue is up 2.91 percent to $189.9 million.

Meanwhile, casinos in the East Fork Township and Carson City also saw an increase compared to last year, bringing in $9.2 million. The combined totals for both jurisdictions was $89.9 million, up 7.16 percent from last year.

While sales tax generates a significant portion of the county budget, Douglas County does not receive a significant increase in revenues during good months.

That's because it is one of eight counties whose revenues are guaranteed by the state. The county received $1.2 million in March. In contrast, Clark County merchants had $3.9 billion in taxable sales.