Sales, gaming numbers detail coronavirus cliff

On Friday, the Nevada Department of Taxation released taxable sales numbers for March that showed Douglas merchants dropped 8.8 percent compared to March 2019.

March 16 marked the date when Gov. Steve Sisolak imposed the coronavirus lockdown.

Douglas merchants brought in $58.9 million in taxable sales.

General merchandise stores posted a 6.3 percent increase to $8.9 million, while nonstore retailers brought in $6.1 million, a 123.3 percent increase. While Nevada doesn’t impose a sales tax on food, paper products, like toilet paper, are subject to sales tax.

The lockdown may have encouraged homeowners and gardeners to take on new projects, which is reflected in the 23.3 percent increase in building materials, garden equipment and supplies.

The closure of restaurants and casinos cut taxable sales for that sector nearly in half dropping from $11.2 million to $5.8 million.

The lockdown took a huge bite out of clothing and accessory stores, which posted a 57.6 percent decrease. The new Gordman’s in Gardnerville never got to hold its grand opening and its parent company is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Despite being closed the entire month of April, the Stateline casinos managed to lose $1,480.

They weren’t alone as the closures of the casinos resulted in a 99.6 percent decrease in gaming revenue statewide amounting to a $932 million compared with April 2019.

The Stateline casinos pulled in $13 million in April 2019, while casinos in the East Fork Township and Carson City managed to raise $2,169 during the month.

Casinos at Stateline and Carson Valley are expected to reopen next week.