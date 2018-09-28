Reservations being accepted for Genoa project

Genoa Ridge Investors are accepting reservations for the first 43 luxury home sites at Terrazza at Genoa Ranch. The final development within the Genoa Lakes communities is mapped with 106 large semi-custom home lots. A grand opening party will be held on the property today to showcase the community plans.

"We are building for lifestyle, not for density," said Jeff Turk of Sage River Development, the lead builder on the project. "It's thrilling to work on projects like these because we have the capacity to dream big and build something with incredible flow and design."

The first phase of home construction is set to begin in late fall. Genoa Ridge Investors will also work with other renowned builders to complete the development.

Terrazza at Genoa Ranch is situated in the foothills of the eastern slopes of the Sierra Nevada mountains. Terrazza at Genoa Ranch showcases the region's beauty and historic charm. Each home will range from 2,800 to 4,200 square feet; prices will start in the low $700,000s. Prices for available custom lots start at $225,000.

The project is spearheaded by Genoa Ridge Investors, a subsidiary of Jennings Holdings, LLC, a Los-Angeles based investor group. Principal Sonja Leonard, with Chase International, will manage reservations and sales along with Mike Dunn, also of Chase International.

Interested parties are invited to leave a fully refundable $5,000 deposit. People who have made reservations will choose lots based on a first-come, first-served basis. At the Grand Opening event, guests will get a first glimpse of floor plans and elevations. Guests also will be treated to a performance by golf trick-shot superstar, the Talented Tania Tare. Refreshments will be served.

To learn more about Terrazza at Genoa Ranch and for details about the Grand Opening party, visit http://www.terrazzagenoa.com.