R-C wins advertising general excellence

The Record-Courier was recognized as one of the best intermediate newspapers by the Nevada Press Association at its annual conference in Ely on Saturday.

The twice-weekly newspaper received the advertising general excellence award.

“We go the extra mile for our customers,” Associate Publisher Tara Addeo said.

Editor Kurt Hildebrand pointed out that as a business, The R-C is reliant on its advertising customers and subscribers for it’s continued existence.

“Without the folks who support us financially, we would not be able to continue our important work.”

Hildebrand won second place for explanatory journalism for his coverage of the $1 million tire thefts.

The newspaper web site won second place for online general excellence, thanks in part to the R-C Running Commentary, beating out numerous web only products.

R-C freelancer Ron Harpin won first place for a sports photo of Douglas goalie Jordan Smith making a save during a November 2018 game against Spanish Springs.

An advertisement for Green Living Day that published in March received second place awards for print ad and advertising innovation for designer Mike McGarvey.