R-C, Vicki Bates honored by Main Street

Main Street Gardnerville announced their Volunteer and Business of the year for 2018. At a special recognition event the Main Street Gardnerville program was proud to present these annual honors.

"Recognizing the people and businesses that serve our Main Street Gardnerville district is one of the best ways we can make sure they are honored for their extraordinary work and serves as an inspirational example for all of us to follow," said Main Street Gardnerville Executive Director Debbi Lehr. "We appreciate the opportunity to acknowledge the volunteers and businesses that help improve the Main Street Gardnerville district. All of us at Main Street Gardnerville thank the people who took the time to submit nominations, and amazing nominees for your boundless commitment and passion to giving back — making Gardnerville the vibrant and caring community that it is today."

The volunteer of the year award was presented to Vicki Bates, who volunteers countless hours at Heritage Park Gardens, as well in many other areas throughout the Main Street Gardnerville organization.

Bates has been a steadfast member of the Heritage Park Gardens Committee since the idea for these gardens was first introduced in early 2011.

"She is one of the most dependable and dedicated volunteers with whom we've had the pleasure to interact," Lehr said.

Another example of Bates' dedication was her commitment to ensure the Children's Garden became a reality.

Bates was instrumental in many facets as the project received grant money and took off. She created and then coordinated and conducted workshops for children in the garden and has recently initiated a children's garden project for a 4H group that she will co-lead this summer.

The Record-Courier was named business of the year. The newspaper has been a program supporter of Main Street Gardnerville from very early on.

"Their dedication to getting the word out about the program has helped ensure our program's success," Lehr said. "Their willingness to offer their expertise with marketing and advertising has helped us navigate the ever-changing digital age."