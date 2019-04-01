Project proposes manufactured, not mobile, homes

The developer proposing a 158-home manufactured home project on the south end of Gardnerville could face an uphill battle before county commissioners.

Stoneridge developer Chuck Hathoot said the homes he's proposing for the project are not mobile homes.

"It's a tough thing to convey that this is not your grandmother's mobile home park from the '70s," he said. "These are homes built to standards with 2×6 stud walls and 2×4 interior walls," he said. "They are substantially like stick-built homes except for the subfoundation, which is steel."

Hathoot and property owner Butch Peri are seeking to change the master plan and zoning on 13.3 acres from agricultural to multi-family residential.

The 13.3 acres is located east of a 16-acre parcel where the county approved multi-family residential during the master plan cycle.

Under multi-family zoning, which allows up to 16 units per acre, the developer could put all 158 homes on the 16 acres

However, Hathoot said the frontage along Muller Parkway and Pine Nut Road is too short to accommodate two accesses to the project, which the county requires on projects of more than 20 units.

Further complicating the issue is that the project Hathoot envisions isn't really multi-family.

Planner Louis Cariola said that if they had access to the entire property, the density would be less than that in the 8,000-square-foot single-family residential zoning district.

However, the county code only allows manufactured homes in the multi-family residential zone.

County commissioners are scheduled to introduce the ordinances associated with the project at their April 4 meeting. No presentation or public comment will be taken that day. The ordinance's second reading could occur in May.

Approval of the master plan and zoning amendment does not lock the developer into a plan under county code.

Hathoot said the homes he's proposing would be in the mid $250,000 range. They would be sold under a 99-year lease to reduce the price per lot.

"I estimate we would have to charge another $150,000 if we were to subdivide it," he said.

He said the homes have 9-foot ceilings and consumers will be able to upgrade to granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

Cariola said the water rights have been sold off the property and it is unlikely that it would ever be a working ranch again.

County Commissioner John Engels spoke against the project at the planning commission, which voted 5-1 to support the master plan amendment.

The Town of Gardnerville voted for the amendments.

The project has will-serve letters from the Gardnerville Water Co. and the Minden-Gardnerville Sanitation District.