Pro Group wins award 2nd year in a row

Pro Group Captive Management Services Inc. announced it has been named the winner of the U.S. Company of the year Alternative Risk Transfer Solutions award for the second year in a row.

Since 2006, surveys have been conducted with more than 210,000 voters to identify the companies and individuals that are responding most successfully to the issues, challenges and needs that face business.

Those companies are among the elite award winners for 2020.

“Pro Group is honored and thanks ACQ for the award,” said Minden resident Renea Louie, Pro Group Captive Management Services vice president. Their endorsement and recognition of Pro Group as an outstanding and exemplary firm in the alternative risk transfer industry is appreciated and humbling. The industry, works incredibly hard and Pro Group has worked tirelessly to respond to the challenges, needs of business owners in these unprecedented times, and always strives to provide best practice solutions and initiatives”

Louie, who also serves as director of the Douglas County Business Council, said innovative solutions are needed now more than ever.

“More now than ever, alternative risk transfer solutions, including captives, are incredibly relevant, needed and provide solutions to business in not just extraordinary times but consistently for years. We are very proud of the Pro Group team and their dedication to quality, innovation and excellence in service.”

Pro Group holds large responsibilities to many state domiciles, and serves on many state and national committees and boards dedicated to providing their time, talents, resources and passion for the industry and who it serves for the betterment and responsible growth of the industry.