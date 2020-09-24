Private beachfront development, Tahoe Beach Club, opens

Tahoe Beach Club has beautiful views of Lake Tahoe.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Located at Stateline in between Nevada Beach and the Nevada State 4-H Camp, The Tahoe Beach Club sits tucked away from the rest of Tahoe, or so it feels.

The hustle and bustle of South Lake Tahoe seems particularly distant in this private, upscale getaway. This roughly 20-year project was ready to unveil earlier this summer and the Beach Club opened their doors in the midst of the pandemic.

In the early 2000s, the idea sprouted to open this exclusive club on the shores of South Lake Tahoe and on July 3 of this year, the idea finally manifested.

With 143-unit condominiums and an upscale clubhouse, Tahoe Beach Club offers quite the luxury home away from home.

The club is fit with a deluxe spa that not only includes the traditional massages, facials and nails but also has something called a “Wellness Cocoon” which club officials say is key to relaxation using infrared radiant heat technology.

The spa also includes four different treatment rooms, dry cedar saunas, essential oil steam rooms and a ‘relaxing sanctuary.’

There is a 24-hour fitness center that includes guided virtual group workout classes, personal trainers along with several brand new machines and tons of open space for social distancing. The workout area also extends outdoors on a bed of faux grass.

Upstairs has wine lockers, wine cellars, and plenty of workspace room.

Tahoe Beach Club dining room is located with expansive views of the lake and Sierra Nevada with a deck designed with aprés skiing in mind complete with firepits and a walkup bar.

Another amenity of Tahoe Beach Club is the year-around heated pool that sits just above the beach. They have a hot tub they plan to open once the go-ahead is given by Nevada regulations and the private beach extends from the clubhouse with several beach games and upscale cabanas.

The club offers tandem kayak, paddleboard and jet ski rentals for members.

From the shore, members can also rent wake boats, yachts, double decker party boats and Mastercrafts. “Everything is right at the beach,” says Jessica Albee, director of membership.

For the kiddos ages 5-10, Tahoe Beach Club offers the ‘Kids Zone’ which has everything to keep the little ones busy from legos, books, crafts and even a movie theater.

Tahoe Beach Club also has plans for tons of festive events for every season for both adults and kids. Some of them include Stargazing with Tahoe Star Tours, a Halloween costume party, liquor tastings and more. Due to their exclusivity, the size of their events follow CDC guidelines.

However, The Tahoe Beach Club is completely private to members.

There are about 40 full-time jobs and additional 30 seasonal positions. Albee said members come from all over such as South Reno, Carson Valley, Bay Area, Arizona and more, but that over half of the non-resident memberships are people who live in Tahoe.

The first phase of condominiums have already sold out, one resident even purchased one 16 years in advance.

When the club finally opened doors, they hadn’t planned for a pandemic but adjusted operations to comply. Albee said that they “organically socially-distanced” partially because at the time there were only 43 residences built and eight non-resident memberships but also because the clubhouse is 30,000 square feet.

She said they took every precaution by following both California and Nevada mandates. Along with several other safety protocols, the club shutdown the hot tub, steam showers, saunas and the fitness center is currently on a reservation basis. They also made sure that dining is at a 50% capacity.

“Residence found this as a sanctuary,” she said. “It removes them away from the tourist. It gives them a sense of safety.”

While the pandemic wasn’t etched in their timeline, they have since been able to adapt and it didn’t impact construction plans.

The land was initially acquired in 2002 and by 2015, construction began on the project. As construction continued Tahoe Beach Club made sure to abide by all regulations from the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency in the process.

They also improved the storm water drainage system that was previously on the property that was running contaminated water into the lake. They created a system where drainage moves underground away from entering the lake.