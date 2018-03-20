Pandl named manager of the year

Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate Owner-Broker Shele Pandl of Minden was named manager of the year at the Feb. 19-21 Select Group's 2018 Real Estate Summit held at the Peppermill Resort in Reno

The Select Group's 2018 Select Summit. Select Summit is an annual real estate conference specifically designed for The Select Group of Real Estate Companies.

The Select Group sold more than 2.6 billion in total Real Estate sales volume and comprises CENTURY 21 Select, Coldwell Banker Select, Stanford Mortgage, Inter-County Title, Select Property Management, and Select Relocation. 500 attendees from all sectors of the industry were present.

In addition to providing educational opportunities, Select Summit also recognized support for many Western Nevada charities. Amy Berry from The Tahoe Fund, Veronica Palmer & Alice Hampton from Tahoe Rim, Lt. Michael Dominguez from The Salvation Army, and Katie Leao from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada.

Pandl, Patty Clark and Rob Wigton opened an 18,000-square-foot real estate mall in Minden in 2000.