Owner converting Bealls to a Gordmans

The Gardnerville Bealls is being replaced by a Gordmans store next spring, according to the company.

Both Bealls and Gordmans are part of the Stage community of stores, according to Blakeley Graham.

Graham said the Bealls store is planned to close in the days leading up to the Gordmans grand opening in the spring of 2020. The conversion from Bealls to Gordmans takes less than two weeks, she said.

On Thursday, the store had a big yellow “Store Closing Sale” sign out front.

All current Bealls associates will be offered jobs at Gordmans. Additional associates also will be hired during a job fair early next year.

“Stage has been converting a number of its Bealls stores because consumers are responding positively to Gordmans’ off-price offerings,” Graham said on Thursday. “Gordmans is an off-price retailer, which means that it has a wide array of merchandise for the entire family at the lowest possible prices compared to department stores.”

Graham said Gordmans has new merchandise deliveries arriving weekly.

“There will always be something new to discover when it comes to popular name brand apparel, home décor, footwear, gifts, accessories, fragrances and more for the whole family.”

To learn more about Gordmans, visit gordmans.com.

The Gardnerville Bealls opened at its location next to Grocery Outlet in October 2014.

Both stores filled the slot left when Scolari’s closed on Nov. 29, 2013.

Opened on July 20, 1990, the Scolari’s was the second major grocery store to arrive in Gardnerville.

Work on the shopping center started in September 1989.