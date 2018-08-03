Not just flat-tops at auto-themed hair salon

An automotive-themed hair studio is hosting its grand opening 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 1540 Highway 395, Suite 5 in Gardnerville.

Chop Shop Hair Garage is operated by Jill and Matt Thurston

"We hope people will stop by to see the shop, enjoy prepared-to-order food by Western Way BBQ, and a chance to win raffle prizes," the couple said.

"This has been a dream of ours for a long time," said Matt Thurston. "Cool cars are a large part of our lives, and this hair studio incorporates our hobby with our goal of providing our neighbors hair care with flare."

"We are excited to offer a fresh and new experience, different from what traditional salons offer. We are truly walk-in, no appointment necessary. Enjoy a complimentary cold beer with your beard trim and haircut in a very cool atmosphere," said Jill Thurston.

Visit Chop Shop Hair Garage on Facebook, website, and Instagram.