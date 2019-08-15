New restaurant opens in Minden

The owners of Taqueria Fuentes in Carson City have moved their restaurant to Minden Village off Lucerne.

Owner Claudia Fuentes Alvarado said Fuentes Restaurant and Cantina is an upgraded version of the Carson taqueria off William Street.

“We closed the doors to our previous business after 15 years to upgrade,” she said. “Minden is the ideal location for our business because of the family-friendly community.”

Located in the former Thai Thai restaurant at 1665 Lucerne St., Alvarado said the restaurant has some special features.

“We are different from the other Mexican restaurants because of our handmade tortillas and our recipes that have been in our family for more than 20 years, first created by Luis and Martina Fuentes,” she said.

“The family recipes introduce authentic Mexican-style as well as flavor of Michoacan.

“My dream has always been to open my own restaurant,” Alvarado said.

She said between investing her live savings and with the help of family and friends, she was able to open the restaurant.

The doors of the restaurant opened on Saturday and a grand opening with music, raffles and fully stocked bar is being planned.

Reach the restaurant at 392-4265.