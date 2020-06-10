New McDonald’s site on the grill

The Minden McDonald’s might not make its 30th anniversary at its present location.

Last week, members of the Minden Town Board recommended a design review to the county for a new McDonald’s located across Highway 395 at the new intersection going in across from the junction with Highway 88.

“The plan is to relocate the existing McDonald’s to this location which will give us a much better ability to expand out business,” construction manager Kevin McAuley said.

The new McDonalds will be located on a two-acre parcel north of Santa Anita Avenue.

Unlike the restaurant’s current location, access will be from the intersection at 395 and 88, which has a traffic signal that will be expanded to include the new road.

Access for northbound traffic on Highway 395 to the current site and neighboring Super Burrito requires motorists to run the gauntlet of the southbound lanes of Highway 395 and do it again to return on their way.

There are regular reports of minor traffic collisions at the location as people jockey between the turn lane and the parking lot.

The new McDonalds will be similar to the new restaurant located in Sparks, and will be owned by the same franchisee, who is based out of Carson City and owns those two McDonald’s.

The site would have side-by side drivethrough lanes and parking for 45 vehicles.

The property is part of the Nevada Northwest Plan owned by Mike Pegram, who also owns the Carson Valley Inn and Sharkey’s.

The Nevada Northwest Plan includes neighborhood commercial, multi-family and single family housing. The site has been under construction for the past year.

McAuley said once work is completed, McDonald’s would put the current site on the market.

Opened July 22, 1982, at 1666 Highway 395, the McDonald’s has since been surrounded by other construction, including a second restaurant when the TacoMaker was constructed in 1988 and opened in 1989.