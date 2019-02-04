New general manager appointed at Hard Rock

A 15-year casino hotel and finance executive has been appointed general manager and president for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe.

Joelle Shearin will oversee all operations for the fully integrated gaming resort. Her most recent role was vice president and general manager at the Argosy Casino Alton in Alton, Ill., as the first female general manager for Penn National Gaming. There she facilitated day-to-day gaming operations with more than 800 slot machines and 12 table games as well as multiple restaurants. She oversaw and completed an extensive interior remodel and redesign.

Shearin refined her skills in crisis management by reopening the property on multiple occasions after record flooding forced two closures within 16 months.

"Shearin brings an enviable record of managerial expertise and industry leadership to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino team," said Rob Oseland, chief operating officer of Paragon Gaming. "Her innovative ideas and knowledge will enhance the overall experience for our visitors and local customers as well as staff."

The two years prior she served as the assistant general manager at Hollywood Casino in St. Louis as the company transitioned the property after acquiring it from Caesars Casino. Shearin started her casino industry career in 2005 with Harrah's Entertainment in Memphis, Tenn. She has held senior management positions with Harrah's and several Penn National properties, including the Argosy Casino in Sioux City, Iowa, and the Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in Grantville, Pa.

"Our patrons want an experience beyond slot machines and tables, and with the Hard Rock International brand we're uniquely positioned to offer many benefits," said Shearin. "We'll find out what's important to our customers and package those elements along with Lake Tahoe's many attractions into a Hard Rock visit for a memorable experience."

Shearin, a native of Toledo, Ohio, is a 1996 Summa Cum Laude graduate of The University of Findlay, Ohio, where she also received her MBA in December 2002. Shearin, husband Bobby, two children, and their goldendoodle Wrigley will relocate from O'Fallon, Mo.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe has 450 employees, includes 539 rooms, a 25,000 square foot casino, multiple stores, restaurants, bars and live entertainment set in the South Shore of Lake Tahoe. Located in the picturesque Sierra Nevada, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino provides inimitable energy, entertainment and accommodations enhanced by a large collection of music memorabilia that will have guests playing air guitar in the elevator. For more information, visit http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com.