New director takes over Main St.

Nevada’s first and only Main Street Program hired its third director recently.

Matt Bruback is coming from Sarasota, Fla. He’s the first director the program has hired from out of state.

Bruback, 40, is a former professional baseball player, who did that for nine years before an injury ended that career but started a new one.

His injury prompted him to build the Sensory Belt, which is a weighted belt that goes around your waste.

“The belt helped me do things that coaches were trying to get me to do by tugging on my waist,” he said. “As it turns out it also helps special needs children.”

Bruback said the belt has helped more than 15,000 children since its invention a dozen years ago.

Bruback’s father served in the U.S. Air Force for 27 years, retiring with his mother to Dayton. Brother, Mark, is a construction worker in Seattle, and sister Michelle is a graphic designer for a gaming company in Las Vegas.

He has never been married and has no children.

Bruback teaches continuing education classes online twice a month for occupational and physical therapists, speech and language pathologists. He is also a professional photographer.

Bruback said he was honored to be taking over the program from Debi Lehr, who served for two years.

Lehr was hired April 3, 2017, to take over for Paula Lockridge, who was the first director of the program.

Founded in 2008, Main Street Gardnerville is both the first and the only official Main Street program in Nevada.

It sponsors several events during the course of the year, including the Third Thursday Wine Walks, Main Street Fall Fest the Freedom 5K Fun Run and the New Years Eve Labyrinth Walk.

“I’m excited to work with the community as well as meet all the wonderful volunteers who help support our events,” Bruback said.