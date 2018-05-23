New bakery has hometown roots

Despite traveling far and wide to perfect her baking talents, Jessica Wood always knew she wanted to return home to Carson Valley.

Before becoming the owner of Main Street Baking Co., Wood grew up here, graduated from Douglas High, and began attending school at the University of Nevada, Reno.

But she realized after some time she didn't want to study political science, she wanted to bake.

So she decided to follow her passion, and enrolled in the Western Culinary Institute of Portland, a Le Cordon Bleu program.

"I did my internship in San Fransisco, and decided I didn't really like the big city, so I moved back home to be with my family and be closer to Tahoe," said Wood.

After she and her husband had their children, she decided she wanted to get back to work, and became a pastry chef in Tahoe. After a while though, she realized she wanted to have her own business.

"I saw that Gardnerville didn't really have anything like what I wanted to do, and I really wanted to try and branch out on my own. So I figured, move it home."

It's important to Wood that everything is made from scratch, from the individual croissants to the cakes and loaves of bread.

They also serve Blind Dog Coffee espresso, in an effort to support another local business.

The Bakery is located inside the Historian Inn on Main Street, and it brings a mix of cozy and modern in its style. The kitchen is open, so patrons can see the pastries being made by the bakers while they wait for their order.

"The town really has rallied around to support us," said Wood. "I love this community, its my home, and I wanted to share my passion with it and bring something new to the town."

Main Street Baking Co. is open from 6 a.m .- 2 p.m. Wednesday – Monday, closed Tuesdays.

For more information, you can visit them at 1427 US-395, Unit D, Gardnerville, call at 392-4727, or visit them on facebook under @mainstbakingco.