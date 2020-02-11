Nevada scion Bob Cashell dead at age 81

Former Nevada lieutenant governor and Topaz Lodge owner Bob Cashell died on Tuesday at the age of 81.

A University Regent, Cashell was a supporter of the University of Nevada, Reno.

“Cashell was one of the most influential figures the University of Nevada, Reno has ever seen,” said UNR President Marc Johnson. “His involvement with our University spanned more than four decades — as a member of the Board of Regents, as a key booster and donor to the University, and as Mayor of the City of Reno. Whatever hat Bob wore during his career in public life, he did so with unbridled passion for the people of Northern Nevada, uncommon optimism for what the future held for all of Nevada, and an uncommon personal authenticity that made his life and his times something we shall always remember. On behalf of the University, Karen and I send our deepest condolences to the entire Cashell family.”

He and his son purchased the Topaz Lodge in 2000.

Cashell brought the Ormsby House in Carson City out of bankruptcy and ran the operation when Cubix owners Al Fiegehen and Don Lehr bought it in 1997.

Cashell served as a Nevada Regent from 1979 to 1982 and became the ﬁrst freshman regent to be elected chairman, a position he served in throughout his term. He would go on to serve as lieutenant governor of Nevada from 1983 to 1987. Later he would serve for a dozen years as mayor of Reno from 2002 to 2014.

In all, Cashell contributed over 35 years of public service to the Silver State.

“Bob was a great leader and dedicated public servant,” said Regents chair Jason Geddes. “On behalf of the Board of Regents, Chancellor Thom Reilly, NSHE staff, and our entire system, I want to express our sympathies to the Cashell family.”

In December 2014, the Board of Regents recognized Cashell’s dedication to public service by unanimously approving a Resolution of Appreciation (see attached)

Cashell was made an honorary alumnus of the University of Nevada, Reno in 1976. As a longtime UNR supporter, he served as a member and former director of the Wolf Pack Boosters. In recognition of his contributions, the university’s Robert Cashell Field House was dedicated in his name and serves as the command center for the UNR football program.

Cashell and his wife, Nancy Parker Cashell, also were also devoted to philanthropic and humanitarian efforts, including working with Catholic Charities and Casa de Vida Home for Unwed Mothers, as well as their advocates for the homeless.

In 1988, Cashell was given the Distinguished Nevadan Award, the most prestigious award conferred by the Board of Regents. It is bestowed upon prominent individuals who have made significant achievements that have contributed to the cultural, scientific or social advancement of Nevada.

Cashell has received numerous honors including, the Nevada League of Municipalities Public Ofﬁcial of the Year Award, the Reno Gazette Journal Citizen of the Year Award, and the Boy Scouts of America Good Scout Award.