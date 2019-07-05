Nevada economic staff to meet with Gardnerville businesses

The state’s economic development staff will meet with business and community leaders in Gardnerville next week during a week-long tour of rural Nevada, officials said.

According to a Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development press release, GOED staff will hold informational workshops to help small business owners expand their companies into the overseas markets and provide them with information they need to compete for government contracts.

Staff will be in Ely on July 8, Elko on July 9, Winnemucca on July 10, Gardnerville on July 11 and Tonopah on July 12.

“Rural Nevada is important to our state, not just by keeping our heritage alive, but by providing essential industries into our economy such as mining, agriculture and advanced manufacturing,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement. “I know how helpful these state programs can be to businesses and to communities. I wanted to make sure everyone in the state has an opportunity to take advantage of GOED’s programs.”

In addition, GOED will host informational sessions at each stop on the tour to provide businesses owners and community leaders with information on the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) grant.

The grant provides federal funding to small businesses through the U.S. Small Business Administration to provide them with the tools and information they need to succeed in export-related expansion.

GOED’s Nevada Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) staff will also be available to business owners on the tour.

“Each of Nevada’s cities, counties and towns have unique needs and it is important that we listen to the community leaders to learn how we can help with their economic growth,” GOED Interim Executive Director Kris Sanchez said in a statement. “Rural communities and small towns are an essential part of the economic prosperity for our state.”