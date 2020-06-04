MontBleu reopens today

The MontBleu Casino Resort was one of the properties purchased by Eldorado Resorts.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Eldorado Resorts announced that it will resume operations at MontBleu Resort Casino Spa in Lake Tahoe, Eldorado Resort Casino, Silver Legacy Resort Casino and Circus Circus Hotel Casino in Reno, and Tropicana Laughlin today. With today’s reopenings in Nevada, 16 of Eldorado’s 23 casino entertainment facilities have resumed operations following the suspension of operations in March.

“We are excited and grateful to be able to reopen our casinos in Nevada. As we resume operations at our facilities across the country, the health and safety of our Team Members and Guests remains our number one priority. We have been working very hard over the last two months in partnership with the State of Nevada and the Nevada Gaming Control Board to prepare for these reopenings. We look forward to providing the outstanding service and hospitality experiences our casinos in Nevada are known for in a safe manner,” said Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer of Eldorado Resorts.

Eldorado is implementing procedures that limit gaming capacity and casino floor occupancy and ensure proper social distancing at its Nevada properties and is adhering to the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s regulations.

The company announced in April that announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to sell the MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa in Lake Tahoe to Twin River Worldwide Holdings as part of the merger with Caesar’s Entertainment, which owns Harveys and Harrah’s at Stateline.