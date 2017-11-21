Mobile RV owner in national competition

Minden resident John Larson of Nevada Mobile RV Service in Minden is among the eight finalists who will compete in the First Annual Top Tech Challenge. The challenge is held during the 2017 National RV Trade Show at the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association in Louisville, Ky., next week. The competition pits the country's top eight RV technicians, with a minimum of five years of experience, against each other to determine the Top Tech of the year.

The opening round begins on Monday, with the eight competitors facing off to be the fastest to diagnose seven different types of technical RV service issues.

The top three Techs will move on to the championship round on Nov. 29. The judges of the Top Tech Challenge will be highly qualified RV industry experts in the field of the specific component being diagnosed. Besides being crowned the Top Tech, the winner of the challenge will receive a trophy and be presented with a $10,000 grand prize.

"We were incredibly impressed with the caliber of RV Service Techs who entered the competition," said Liz Crawford, RVIA Senior Vice President, Trade Shows and Events. "The eight finalists competing in the 2017 RVIA Top Tech Challenge represent the exemplary work that RV Service Techs do year-round across the country to enable the RV lifestyle."

Besides being crowned the Top Tech, the winner of the challenge will receive a trophy and be presented with a $10,000 grand prize.

The Top Tech Challenge is sponsored by Airxcel, Dometic, Lippert Components and ThetFord.

Recommended Stories For You

The National RV Trade Show in Louisville brings together more RV dealers, salespeople, technicians, campground managers, manufacturers and product suppliers than any other industry event. For information, go to RVIAshow.org.

Larson got into RV work because he enjoys the variety of jobs and challenges of RVs. John attended Denver Automotive & Diesel College and started work at Nolan's RV Center while attending college. In 1986 he moved to Carson City to work for General Motors working on RV chassis; primarily rebuilding engines. On Oct. 1, 1989, Larson opened Nevada Mobile RV Service and now has over 900,000 miles of experience.